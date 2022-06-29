S13E178Wed, Jun 29, 2022
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking; Sweden and Finland set to join NATO; Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies
NR | 06.29.22 | 20:54 | CC
21:28
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022Aide details former President Trump's fury on Jan. 6; Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison; High school grads race to fight fireNR
21:30
Monday, Jun 27, 2022Train derailment in Missouri injures at least 50 people; Hundreds of flights cancelled across country; Queen Elizabeth II makes her 1st public appearance since Platinum JubileeNR
20:40
Sunday, Jun 26, 2022America divided on abortion rights; Abortion battle follows Biden overseas to G-7 summit; Scorching heat fuels wildfiresNR
20:19
Saturday, Jun 25, 2022Protests erupt around nation amid Roe V. Wade decision; Biden signs bipartisan gun legislation; Travel concerns grow as Independence Day approachesNR
21:00
Friday, Jun 24, 2022Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; Congress passes bipartisan gun legislation; Ukranian forces retreat from SeverodonetskNR
20:58
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to pressure DOJ; American swimmer saved during a competition; Bloodhound crowned Best in Show at WestminsterNR
21:01
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022Suffer reports major injuries after shark attack; 140 passengers escape fiery passenger jet landing; NFL commissioner testifies before CongressNR
20:29
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022Jan. 6 hearing focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn election; Uvalde shooting hearing: Officials said police response was ‘abject failure’; 2nd American killed while fighting in UkraineNR
20:04
Monday, Jun 20, 20226 injured after New York City taxi drives onto sidewalk; Summer air travel off to messy start; New heat wave headed eastNR
20:27
Sunday, Jun 19, 2022Treasury secretary speaks out about struggling economy; Public hearings resume in Jan. 6 investigation; Americans commemorate Juneteenth across countryNR
20:10
Saturday, Jun 18, 2022CDC greenlights COVID-19 vaccines for young kids; Summer travel season kicks into high gear; Troubling details emerge about Uvalde police officerNR
20:43
Friday, Jun 17, 2022Russian media release videos of 2 Americans taken captive in Ukraine; FDA authorizes Modern and Pfizer vaccines for kids under 5; Alabama church shooting leaves 3 deadNR
20:28
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022Jan. 6 committee focuses on campaign to pressure Pence; US military captures top ISIS leader in Syria; Stock market continues to slideNR
21:09
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike in 28 years; John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight; Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease researchNR
20:56
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022Extreme weather affects millions across US; Biden addresses soaring inflation to union workers; Jan. 6 committee hearing abruptly postponedNR
20:17
Monday, Jun 13, 2022Barr: Trump was ‘detached from reality’; 31 alleged white supremacists arrested near Pride event in Idaho; Recession fears returnNR
20:34
Sunday, Jun 12, 2022Bipartisan group of senators reaches agreement on gun reform; Jan. 6 committee releases details on hearing; 31 arrested with shields, riot gear near Pride paradeNR
20:30
Saturday, Jun 11, 2022Nationwide protests take place against gun violence; Americans react to soaring gas prices; FDA approves Moderna vaccine for children over 6 months oldNR
20:29
Friday, Jun 10, 2022Jan. 6 committee lays out case in 1st public hearing; Prices surge as inflation hits 40-year high; White House lifts COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelersNR