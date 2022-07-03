S13E182Sun, Jul 3, 2022
Calls for both calm and protest ring out in Akron, Ohio; Americans worry about travel nightmares on July Fourth weekend; Russia claims major victory in eastern Ukraine
NR | 07.03.22 | 21:31 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
21:19
Saturday, Jul 02, 2022Holiday travel chaos amid severe weather; Abortion battle moves to individual states; Family of Jayland Walker demand answersNR
18:49
Friday, Jul 01, 2022Travel chaos expected over Independence Day weekend; Biden meets with Democratic governors following Roe v. Wade decision; Teenage girl seriously injured in Florida shark attackNR