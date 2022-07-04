S13E183Mon, Jul 04, 2022
Mass shooting rocks Fourth of July parade in Chicago suburb; Eyewitness describes horror of parade shooting; Family, Akron community seek justice following police shooting
NR | 07.04.22 | 20:07 | CC
21:31
Sunday, Jul 03, 2022Calls for both calm and protest ring out in Akron, Ohio; Americans worry about travel nightmares on July Fourth weekend; Russia claims major victory in eastern UkraineNR
21:19
Saturday, Jul 02, 2022Holiday travel chaos amid severe weather; Abortion battle moves to individual states; Family of Jayland Walker demand answersNR
18:49
Friday, Jul 01, 2022Travel chaos expected over Independence Day weekend; Biden meets with Democratic governors following Roe v. Wade decision; Teenage girl seriously injured in Florida shark attackNR