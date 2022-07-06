Skip to Content
-
S13E185Wed, Jul 6, 2022
Parade shooting suspect considered a second attack: Police; Trump White House lawyer to testify before Jan. 6 committee; Girl follows her baseball dream
NR | 07.06.22 | 20:08 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:16
20:07
21:31
21:19
18:49
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wed, Jul 6, 2022