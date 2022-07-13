Jan. 6 hearing focus on extremist groups alleged coordination with Trump aids; US confirms top ISIS leader killed; Webb telescope releases 1st powerful images into deep space

Jan. 6 hearing focus on extremist groups alleged coordination with Trump aids; US confirms top ISIS leader killed; Webb telescope releases 1st powerful images into deep space

Jan. 6 hearing focus on extremist groups alleged coordination with Trump aids; US confirms top ISIS leader killed; Webb telescope releases 1st powerful images into deep space

Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 Jan. 6 hearing focus on extremist groups alleged coordination with Trump aids; US confirms top ISIS leader killed; Webb telescope releases 1st powerful images into deep space

Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

Monday, Jul 11, 2022 Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

NEW 20:15