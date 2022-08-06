21:24

Friday, Aug 05, 2022 A house fire in northeastern Pennsylvania kills 10; Alex Jones ordered to pay $49 million in Sandy Hook defamation trial; U.S. economy adds 528,000 jobs, reducing recession fears

Thursday, Aug 04, 2022 US declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency; WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison; Jury orders Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million

Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022 Voters in Kansas reject measure to ban abortions in the state; Store owner fires at robbers; Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully dies at age 94

Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022 Pelosi arrives in Taiwan for controversial visit; Man makes US Marines history after being named 4-star general; Mother-daughter pilot duo takes flight

