S13E220Wed, Aug 10, 2022
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway; Trumps invokes Fifth Amendment in deposition for NY AG probe; Biden signs PACT Act to aid troops exposed to burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wed, Aug 10, 2022