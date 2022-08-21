Skip to Content
-
S13E231Sun, Aug 21, 2022
Potential mass shooting foiled in Washington state; 14 million Americans on alert as monsoon rains move east; Deadly car bomb detonates outside Moscow
NR | 08.21.22 | 20:10 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:16
20:36
20:49
21:19
20:55
20:58
20:19
19:46
20:56
20:57
20:54
20:43
20:50
20:22
20:08
21:24
20:59
20:58
21:20
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Sun, Aug 21, 2022