Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the field

Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the field

Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the field

Friday, Sep 02, 2022 Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the field

21:04