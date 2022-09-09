21:04

Thursday, Sep 08, 2022 World mourns death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II; UK mourns their beloved queen; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II in her own words

Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022 Brutal heat bears down on California; Ukraine widens counteroffensive; Bannon faces indictment over alleged fundraising scam

Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022 Mounting case for war crimes in Bucha; Authorities identify body of kidnapped Memphis teacher; Uvalde elementary school students return to class

Monday, Sep 05, 2022 Zelenskyy wants US to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism; 1 suspect found dead in fatal stabbing case that left 10 dead in Canada; Officials end search for 9 people, presumed dead

Sunday, Sep 04, 2022 Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Northern California; NY police investigate death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO; Sold-out crowd at Honey Bowl Stadium for Uvalde's high school football team

Friday, Sep 02, 2022 Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the field

