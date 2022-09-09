S13E249Fri, Sep 9, 2022
King Charles III pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth in first public address; The life and legacy of the new king, Charles III; Glimpses into private life of Queen Elizabeth II
NR | 09.09.22 | 18:58 | CC
21:04
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022World mourns death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II; UK mourns their beloved queen; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II in her own wordsNR
20:27
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022Brutal heat bears down on California; Ukraine widens counteroffensive; Bannon faces indictment over alleged fundraising scamNR
20:54
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022Mounting case for war crimes in Bucha; Authorities identify body of kidnapped Memphis teacher; Uvalde elementary school students return to classNR
19:50
Monday, Sep 05, 2022Zelenskyy wants US to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism; 1 suspect found dead in fatal stabbing case that left 10 dead in Canada; Officials end search for 9 people, presumed deadNR
20:16
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Northern California; NY police investigate death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO; Sold-out crowd at Honey Bowl Stadium for Uvalde's high school football teamNR
21:13
Friday, Sep 02, 2022Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the fieldNR
21:04
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for Jan. 6 riot; Times Square among 'gun-free' spaces in New York; Serena Williams celebrates win at US OpenNR