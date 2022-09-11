Skip to Content
S13E250Sun, Sep 11, 2022
Tear-filled eyes bid Queen Elizabeth II farewell in 6-hour journey though Scotland; Ukraine forces push to reclaim Kharkiv region; Americans gather to honor the memories of 9/11 victims
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Sun, Sep 11, 2022