Thursday, Sep 15, 2022 Florida governor flies 50 undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Putin concedes China has ‘questions and concerns’ about Ukraine; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s remarks after 9/11

Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022 Thousands line up to pay final respects to the Queen; Zelenskyy visits reclaimed Ukrainian cities; Major fallout over GOP bill to ban abortions nationwide

Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022 Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace; Dow plunges 1250 points; Las Vegas politician charged with murdering journalist

Monday, Sep 12, 2022 Britain begins its farewell to the queen; Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive; West Coast braces for more severe weather

Sunday, Sep 11, 2022 Tear-filled eyes bid Queen Elizabeth II farewell in 6-hour journey though Scotland; Ukraine forces push to reclaim Kharkiv region; Americans gather to honor the memories of 9/11 victims

Friday, Sep 09, 2022 King Charles III pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth in first public address; The life and legacy of the new king, Charles III; Glimpses into private life of Queen Elizabeth II

Thursday, Sep 08, 2022 World mourns death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II; UK mourns their beloved queen; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II in her own words

Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022 Brutal heat bears down on California; Ukraine widens counteroffensive; Bannon faces indictment over alleged fundraising scam

Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022 Mounting case for war crimes in Bucha; Authorities identify body of kidnapped Memphis teacher; Uvalde elementary school students return to class

Monday, Sep 05, 2022 Zelenskyy wants US to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism; 1 suspect found dead in fatal stabbing case that left 10 dead in Canada; Officials end search for 9 people, presumed dead

Sunday, Sep 04, 2022 Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Northern California; NY police investigate death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO; Sold-out crowd at Honey Bowl Stadium for Uvalde's high school football team

Friday, Sep 02, 2022 Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the field

