S13E260Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Bermuda prepares for Hurricane Fiona; Protests, flights increase in Russia in response to Putin mobilization; Protests grow violent in Iran over death of Mahsa Amini
NR | 09.22.22 | 20:27 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Thu, Sep 22, 2022