S13E263Mon, Sep 26, 2022
Violent protests erupt in Russia over mobilization; Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 with path toward Florida; Millions face starvation in Somalia
NR | 09.26.22 | 20:52 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
21:13
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022Thousands take part in anti-government protests in Iran; Florida braces as major storm heads north; NJ high school football player dies after injuryNR
18:55
Friday, Sep 23, 2022Hurricane Fiona strikes Bermuda, continues path north; Referendums begin in Russian controlled Ukraine lands; Jeopardy considers new rule changeNR
20:27
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022Bermuda prepares for Hurricane Fiona; Protests, flights increase in Russia in response to Putin mobilization; Protests grow violent in Iran over death of Mahsa AminiNR
20:16
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022Trump family sued by New York AG over alleged fraud; Biden slams Russia in UN address, as Putin calls for mobilization; Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4NR
20:22
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3; Criminal, legal actions taken over migrant flights; US slams 'sham' Russian referendums in seized Ukrainian territoriesNR
20:18
Monday, Sep 19, 2022Final farewell to her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles hit 2nd nuclear plant; Judge orders release of 'Serial' suspect from prisonNR
20:22
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico; World leaders gather to honor the queen; Urgent manhunt in Louisiana for LSU student's killerNR
20:12
Friday, Sep 16, 2022Tropical Storm Fiona makes its way towards Caribbean; Mass grave site found in recaptured Ukraine city; Judge names special master in battle over Mar-a-Lago documentsNR
20:14
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022Florida governor flies 50 undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Putin concedes China has ‘questions and concerns’ about Ukraine; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s remarks after 9/11NR
20:29
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022Thousands line up to pay final respects to the Queen; Zelenskyy visits reclaimed Ukrainian cities; Major fallout over GOP bill to ban abortions nationwideNR
20:24
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace; Dow plunges 1250 points; Las Vegas politician charged with murdering journalistNR
20:20
Monday, Sep 12, 2022Britain begins its farewell to the queen; Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive; West Coast braces for more severe weatherNR
20:06
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022Tear-filled eyes bid Queen Elizabeth II farewell in 6-hour journey though Scotland; Ukraine forces push to reclaim Kharkiv region; Americans gather to honor the memories of 9/11 victimsNR
18:58
Friday, Sep 09, 2022King Charles III pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth in first public address; The life and legacy of the new king, Charles III; Glimpses into private life of Queen Elizabeth IINR
21:04
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022World mourns death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II; UK mourns their beloved queen; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II in her own wordsNR
20:27
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022Brutal heat bears down on California; Ukraine widens counteroffensive; Bannon faces indictment over alleged fundraising scamNR
20:54
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022Mounting case for war crimes in Bucha; Authorities identify body of kidnapped Memphis teacher; Uvalde elementary school students return to classNR
19:50
Monday, Sep 05, 2022Zelenskyy wants US to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism; 1 suspect found dead in fatal stabbing case that left 10 dead in Canada; Officials end search for 9 people, presumed deadNR
20:16
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Northern California; NY police investigate death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO; Sold-out crowd at Honey Bowl Stadium for Uvalde's high school football teamNR