S13E271Wed, Oct 5, 2022
Biden meets with Florida governor during visit after Hurricane Ian; Yankees star Aaron Judge sets A.L. record for home runs in a single season; “Rust” film production can move forward after settlement
NR | 10.05.22 | 20:49 | CC
20:41
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Trump appeals to Supreme Court in legal; GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies report he reimbursed girlfriends abortion; More stunning breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces are reportedNR
20:56
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Death toll rising in Florida after Hurricane Ian; Ukraine making major new breakthroughs on battlefield; Authorities release identities of 5 victims of California serial killerNR
21:09
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022Hurricane Ian death toll rising; Russians retreat from annexed city; Florida strong: Strangers helping strangersNR