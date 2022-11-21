S13E311Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Suspect charged with hate crimes in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting; Residents try to clear record-breaking snow in New York; GOP leaders make it clear they are moving on after midterm results
NR | 11.21.22 | 20:42 | CC
21:13
Sunday, Nov 20, 20225 dead after shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ club; Trump’s influence over the Republican party may be waning; Upstate NY residents dig out after historic snowstormNR
21:02
Friday, Nov 18, 2022Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison; Special counsel appointed in Trump Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 probes; New details revealed in mysterious Idaho college deathsNR
21:01
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022Arctic blast fuels a potentially life-threatening storm in Buffalo, New York; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down from House Democratic leadership; Suspect still at large in Idaho murders caseNR
20:31
Wednesday, Nov 16, 202225 police recruits hurt in Los Angeles car crash; Officials say Ukraine likely fired missile that landed in Poland; Still no suspect in killing of 4 students in Idaho: PoliceNR
20:37
Tuesday, Nov 15, 20222 dead after alleged stray Russian missiles land in Poland, near border of Ukraine; Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday night; Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to federal chargesNR
21:30
Monday, Nov 14, 2022Mike Pence opens up with David Muir on Jan. 6: Exclusive; 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia; Biden, Xi meet for 1st timeNR
19:55
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022Crucial victory for Democratic Party; Kherson celebrates liberation; Monumental award for Dolly PartonNR
19:58
Friday, Nov 11, 2022Tropical Storm Nicole moves up East Coast after devastating Florida; Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76; Service dogs help struggling veterans healNR
19:36
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022Rare November hurricane cuts path of destruction along Florida’s Atlantic coast; Midterm elections lead to cliffhangers in battleground states; RSV cases in children soar to record levels this fallNR
19:53
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022Biden says midterm results indicate a ‘good day for democracy’; Sources say Trump left ‘fuming’ from midterm projections; Meta announces layoffsNR
19:42
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022Voters head to polls in Pennsylvania, the closest-watched Senate race in the country; Georgians cast their ballots, set a record for early voting; Democrat Mark Kelly fights to keep Senate seatNR
20:13
Monday, Nov 07, 2022Fetterman, Oz make final push as Pennsylvania race tightens; Warnock, Walker make their cases to Georgia voters; Powerball Jackpot rises to record $1.9 billionNR
18:18
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022Final push for voters ahead of midterms; Hospitals across the US see increase in patients; NYC marathon welcomes over 50,000 runners from 150 different countriesNR
20:00
Friday, Nov 04, 2022Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, fires thousands of employees; Heaviest hitters in politics descend on Pennsylvania in advance of midterms; CDC warns of growing surge in flu infectionsNR
19:46
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022Officials say man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in US illegally; Concerns over voter intimidation run high in advance of midterms; Researchers say potential breast cancer vaccine in the worksNR
20:13
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022Police cameras captured break-in at Nancy Pelosi’s residence; Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison; Economic concerns loom large for voters in tight midtermsNR
20:02
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022Judge orders man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband to be held without bail; Authorities in New Jersey search for suspect after 2 officers were shot; Flight makes emergency landingNR