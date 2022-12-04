S13E321Sun, Dec 4, 2022
Iranian media denies that ‘morality police’ have been shut down; Record number of Georgia residents wait in line for early voting; America welcomes the holiday season
NR | 12.04.22 | 21:01 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:15
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Biden signs bill to avoid railroad shutdown; Former NFL player turned actor Brad Henke dies at age 56; USA’s 'Captain America' is back on field for game against NetherlandsNR
21:01
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022Former NFL superstar wanted by police for alleged domestic battery incident; Two large warships narrowly avoid collision in San Diego Bay; Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive in BostonNR