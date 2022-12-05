S13E322Mon, Dec 5, 2022
Search for suspects continues in North Carolina utility vandalism; Warnock, Walker make final push to voters; Supreme Court hears major LGBTQ case
NR | 12.05.22 | 20:40 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
21:01
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022Iranian media denies that ‘morality police’ have been shut down; Record number of Georgia residents wait in line for early voting; America welcomes the holiday seasonNR
20:15
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Biden signs bill to avoid railroad shutdown; Former NFL player turned actor Brad Henke dies at age 56; USA’s 'Captain America' is back on field for game against NetherlandsNR
21:01
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022Former NFL superstar wanted by police for alleged domestic battery incident; Two large warships narrowly avoid collision in San Diego Bay; Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive in BostonNR