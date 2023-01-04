S14E4Wed, Jan 4, 2022
Idaho college murder suspect extradited; House impasse continues as McCarthy still doesn’t have enough votes for House Speaker; Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care
NR | 01.04.23 | 20:26 | CC
20:57
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker in peril as new Congress convenes; Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after collapsing on-field; Idaho murders suspect agrees to be extraditedNR
19:06
Monday, Jan 02, 2023Storm system moves east after inundating California; Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at Vatican; Russia says 63 killed after Ukraine launches missile strike.NR
21:22
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023New Year's Eve knife attack; New details about the Idaho college murder suspect from his childhood friend; Biden's 2023 agenda.NR