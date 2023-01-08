20:56

Friday, Jan 06, 2023 McCarthy closing in on votes for speaker seat; Teacher wounded in Virginia school shooting; Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates.

20:55

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 Battle for speaker continues as McCarthy lacks key votes; Chilling details revealed in arrest affidavit of Idaho murder suspect; Damar Hamlin makes remarkable turnaround in ICU

20:26

Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023 Idaho college murder suspect extradited; House impasse continues as McCarthy still doesn’t have enough votes for House Speaker; Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care

20:57

Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023 Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker in peril as new Congress convenes; Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after collapsing on-field; Idaho murders suspect agrees to be extradited

19:06

Monday, Jan 02, 2023 Storm system moves east after inundating California; Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at Vatican; Russia says 63 killed after Ukraine launches missile strike.

21:22