S14E7Sun, Jan 8, 2022
Protestors storm Brazilian capital; The Buffalo Bills make emotional return to the field; President Biden's first border visit.
NR | 01.08.23 | 21:12 | CC
20:56
Friday, Jan 06, 2023McCarthy closing in on votes for speaker seat; Teacher wounded in Virginia school shooting; Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates.NR
20:55
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023Battle for speaker continues as McCarthy lacks key votes; Chilling details revealed in arrest affidavit of Idaho murder suspect; Damar Hamlin makes remarkable turnaround in ICUNR
20:26
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023Idaho college murder suspect extradited; House impasse continues as McCarthy still doesn’t have enough votes for House Speaker; Damar Hamlin remains in intensive careNR
20:57
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker in peril as new Congress convenes; Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after collapsing on-field; Idaho murders suspect agrees to be extraditedNR
19:06
Monday, Jan 02, 2023Storm system moves east after inundating California; Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at Vatican; Russia says 63 killed after Ukraine launches missile strike.NR
21:22
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023New Year's Eve knife attack; New details about the Idaho college murder suspect from his childhood friend; Biden's 2023 agenda.NR