Sun, Jan 15, 2023
Republicans and democrats demand information on classified documents; 2 planes nearly collided at New York's JFK airport; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s words inspiring new generations


Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Prosecutors reveal stunning evidence in missing mom case; Ukrainian officials, school children killed in helicopter crash; Santos, Greene get House committee seats

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Failed GOP candidate arrested for New Mexico shootings; New video released in 2017 terror attack on NYC bike path; Investigators looking into cause of deadly Nepal plane crash

Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
Police bodycam footage shows man being tased; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns lawmakers about debt limit; Teen meets birth parents after being adopted as an infant

Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Fans at Graceland pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after death; 9 dead after Tornado outbreak hits South; Trump Org sentenced to maximum fine of $1.6M after tax fraud conviction

Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to speedy trial; Justice Department taps special counsel to probe Biden docs; George Santos defies calls to resign

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
Airports in chaos as computer glitch shuts flights down; More classified documents found in Biden's offices; Multiple people injured in knife attack on Paris train

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
DOJ reviewing classified docs found at Biden's former office; New York City nurses strike continues; Ukrainians to train in the US: Sources

Monday, Jan 09, 2023
Bolsonaro hospitalized in US after supporters storm Brazilian capital; Damar Hamlin released from hospital; Biden meets with Mexican president after border visit

Sunday, Jan 08, 2023
Protestors storm Brazilian capital; The Buffalo Bills make emotional return to the field; President Biden's first border visit.

Friday, Jan 06, 2023
McCarthy closing in on votes for speaker seat; Teacher wounded in Virginia school shooting; Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates.

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023
Battle for speaker continues as McCarthy lacks key votes; Chilling details revealed in arrest affidavit of Idaho murder suspect; Damar Hamlin makes remarkable turnaround in ICU

Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023
Idaho college murder suspect extradited; House impasse continues as McCarthy still doesn't have enough votes for House Speaker; Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care

Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023
Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker in peril as new Congress convenes; Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after collapsing on-field; Idaho murders suspect agrees to be extradited

Monday, Jan 02, 2023
Storm system moves east after inundating California; Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at Vatican; Russia says 63 killed after Ukraine launches missile strike.

Monday, Jan 16, 2023
FAA investigating near collision at JFK Airport; Gina Lollobrigida, legendary Italian film star, dies at 95; Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy honored around the country

Sunday, Jan 01, 2023
New Year's Eve knife attack; New details about the Idaho college murder suspect from his childhood friend; Biden's 2023 agenda.