Skip to Content
-
S14E18Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Alec Baldwin, armorer to be charged in 'Rust' shooting; $2.5B in aid coming to Ukraine; Russian spy ship tracked off Hawaii: Coast Guard
NR | 01.19.23 | 21:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Thu, Jan 19, 2023