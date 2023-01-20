21:00

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 Alec Baldwin, armorer to be charged in 'Rust' shooting; $2.5B in aid coming to Ukraine; Russian spy ship tracked off Hawaii: Coast Guard

20:33

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023 Prosecutors reveal stunning evidence in missing mom case; Ukrainian officials, school children killed in helicopter crash; Santos, Greene get House committee seats

20:54

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023 Failed GOP candidate arrested for New Mexico shootings; New video released in 2017 terror attack on NYC bike path; Investigators looking into cause of deadly Nepal plane crash

21:14

Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 Police bodycam footage shows man being tased; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns lawmakers about debt limit; Teen meets birth parents after being adopted as an infant

20:53

Friday, Jan 13, 2023 Fans at Graceland pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after death; 9 dead after Tornado outbreak hits South; Trump Org sentenced to maximum fine of $1.6M after tax fraud conviction

20:43

Thursday, Jan 12, 2023 Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to speedy trial; Justice Department taps special counsel to probe Biden docs; George Santos defies calls to resign

20:38

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 Airports in chaos as computer glitch shuts flights down; More classified documents found in Biden's offices; Multiple people injured in knife attack on Paris train

20:36

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023 DOJ reviewing classified docs found at Biden's former office; New York City nurses strike continues; Ukrainians to train in the US: Sources

21:03

Monday, Jan 09, 2023 Bolsonaro hospitalized in US after supporters storm Brazilian capital; Damar Hamlin released from hospital; Biden meets with Mexican president after border visit

21:12

Sunday, Jan 08, 2023 Protestors storm Brazilian capital; The Buffalo Bills make emotional return to the field; President Biden's first border visit.

20:56

Friday, Jan 06, 2023 McCarthy closing in on votes for speaker seat; Teacher wounded in Virginia school shooting; Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates.

20:55

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 Battle for speaker continues as McCarthy lacks key votes; Chilling details revealed in arrest affidavit of Idaho murder suspect; Damar Hamlin makes remarkable turnaround in ICU

20:26

Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023 Idaho college murder suspect extradited; House impasse continues as McCarthy still doesn’t have enough votes for House Speaker; Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care

20:57

Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023 Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker in peril as new Congress convenes; Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after collapsing on-field; Idaho murders suspect agrees to be extradited

19:06

Monday, Jan 02, 2023 Storm system moves east after inundating California; Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at Vatican; Russia says 63 killed after Ukraine launches missile strike.

NEW 20:38

Monday, Jan 16, 2023 FAA investigating near collision at JFK Airport; Gina Lollobrigida, legendary Italian film star, dies at 95; Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy honored around the country

NEW 21:07

Sunday, Jan 15, 2023 Republicans and democrats demand information on classified documents; 2 planes nearly collided at New York's JFK airport; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s words inspiring new generations

21:22