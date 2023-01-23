Skip to Content
-
S14E22Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Monterey Park shooting hero: ‘Something came over me’; 2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting; Attorney Ben Crump compares Tyre Nichols arrest to Rodney King beating
NR | 01.23.23 | 21:54 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Mon, Jan 23, 2023