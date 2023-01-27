20:42

Thursday, Jan 26, 2023 5 former Memphis cops charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols; Jurors in Murdaugh trial view body camera footage of crime scene; Terror suspect convicted in NYC bike-path attack that killed 8

20:42

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 Teacher breaks silence 2 weeks after being shot by student; Half Moon Bay shooting suspect makes first court appearance; US, Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

20:42

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023 Classified documents found in Pence’s home: Sources; 3 shot in Washington gas station, suspect in custody: Police; Justice Department files antitrust against Google

21:54

Monday, Jan 23, 2023 Monterey Park shooting hero: ‘Something came over me’; 2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting; Attorney Ben Crump compares Tyre Nichols arrest to Rodney King beating

21:09

Sunday, Jan 22, 2023 Community of Monterey Park searching for answers after tragedy; FBI search reveals more documents at President Biden's Delaware home; Triumphant return of the Bills' #3

21:34

Saturday, Jan 21, 2023 2 winter storms to affect millions across the country; American space legend Buzz Aldrin celebrated 2 milestones; America Strong: Middle schooler inspiring others by sharing her journey

20:54

Friday, Jan 20, 2023 Baldwin seen in public for 1st time since 'Rust' charges announced; Autopsy says American lawyer died in Mexico of head trauma after fall; Bride gets emotional in sweet 'first look' moment with son

21:00

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 Alec Baldwin, armorer to be charged in 'Rust' shooting; $2.5B in aid coming to Ukraine; Russian spy ship tracked off Hawaii: Coast Guard

20:33

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023 Prosecutors reveal stunning evidence in missing mom case; Ukrainian officials, school children killed in helicopter crash; Santos, Greene get House committee seats

20:54

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023 Failed GOP candidate arrested for New Mexico shootings; New video released in 2017 terror attack on NYC bike path; Investigators looking into cause of deadly Nepal plane crash

21:14

Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 Police bodycam footage shows man being tased; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns lawmakers about debt limit; Teen meets birth parents after being adopted as an infant

20:53

Friday, Jan 13, 2023 Fans at Graceland pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after death; 9 dead after Tornado outbreak hits South; Trump Org sentenced to maximum fine of $1.6M after tax fraud conviction

20:43

Thursday, Jan 12, 2023 Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to speedy trial; Justice Department taps special counsel to probe Biden docs; George Santos defies calls to resign

20:38

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 Airports in chaos as computer glitch shuts flights down; More classified documents found in Biden's offices; Multiple people injured in knife attack on Paris train

20:36

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023 DOJ reviewing classified docs found at Biden's former office; New York City nurses strike continues; Ukrainians to train in the US: Sources

21:03

Monday, Jan 09, 2023 Bolsonaro hospitalized in US after supporters storm Brazilian capital; Damar Hamlin released from hospital; Biden meets with Mexican president after border visit

21:12

Sunday, Jan 08, 2023 Protestors storm Brazilian capital; The Buffalo Bills make emotional return to the field; President Biden's first border visit.

20:56

Friday, Jan 06, 2023 McCarthy closing in on votes for speaker seat; Teacher wounded in Virginia school shooting; Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates.

20:55