S14E29Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Alec Baldwin formally charged in 'Rust' shooting; Deadly ice storms strike the South; Videos contradict sheriff's report on Tyre Nichols’ death
NR | 01.31.23 | 21:01 | CC
21:00
Monday, Jan 30, 20237th Memphis officer in Tyre Nichols’ death relieved of duty; Alex Murdaugh’s defense grills detective on handling of crime scene; Biden touts $6B plan for crumbling Baltimore-DC rail tunnelNR
21:19
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023Activists call for more police reform in US; Trump hits the campaign trail; Grandmother with a passion for marathonsNR
20:58
Friday, Jan 27, 2023Memphis braces for fallout from Tyre Nichols police video; Multiple fatalities in Jerusalem synagogue shooting; Holocaust Remembrance Day marked worldwideNR
20:42
Thursday, Jan 26, 20235 former Memphis cops charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols; Jurors in Murdaugh trial view body camera footage of crime scene; Terror suspect convicted in NYC bike-path attack that killed 8NR
20:42
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023Teacher breaks silence 2 weeks after being shot by student; Half Moon Bay shooting suspect makes first court appearance; US, Germany to send tanks to UkraineNR
20:42
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023Classified documents found in Pence’s home: Sources; 3 shot in Washington gas station, suspect in custody: Police; Justice Department files antitrust against GoogleNR
21:54
Monday, Jan 23, 2023Monterey Park shooting hero: ‘Something came over me’; 2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting; Attorney Ben Crump compares Tyre Nichols arrest to Rodney King beatingNR
21:09
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023Community of Monterey Park searching for answers after tragedy; FBI search reveals more documents at President Biden's Delaware home; Triumphant return of the Bills' #3NR
21:34
Saturday, Jan 21, 20232 winter storms to affect millions across the country; American space legend Buzz Aldrin celebrated 2 milestones; America Strong: Middle schooler inspiring others by sharing her journeyNR
20:54
Friday, Jan 20, 2023Baldwin seen in public for 1st time since 'Rust' charges announced; Autopsy says American lawyer died in Mexico of head trauma after fall; Bride gets emotional in sweet 'first look' moment with sonNR
21:00
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023Alec Baldwin, armorer to be charged in 'Rust' shooting; $2.5B in aid coming to Ukraine; Russian spy ship tracked off Hawaii: Coast GuardNR
20:33
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023Prosecutors reveal stunning evidence in missing mom case; Ukrainian officials, school children killed in helicopter crash; Santos, Greene get House committee seatsNR
20:54
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023Failed GOP candidate arrested for New Mexico shootings; New video released in 2017 terror attack on NYC bike path; Investigators looking into cause of deadly Nepal plane crashNR
21:14
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023Police bodycam footage shows man being tased; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns lawmakers about debt limit; Teen meets birth parents after being adopted as an infantNR
20:53
Friday, Jan 13, 2023Fans at Graceland pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after death; 9 dead after Tornado outbreak hits South; Trump Org sentenced to maximum fine of $1.6M after tax fraud convictionNR
20:43
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to speedy trial; Justice Department taps special counsel to probe Biden docs; George Santos defies calls to resignNR
20:38
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023Airports in chaos as computer glitch shuts flights down; More classified documents found in Biden's offices; Multiple people injured in knife attack on Paris trainNR
20:36
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023DOJ reviewing classified docs found at Biden's former office; New York City nurses strike continues; Ukrainians to train in the US: SourcesNR
21:03
Monday, Jan 09, 2023Bolsonaro hospitalized in US after supporters storm Brazilian capital; Damar Hamlin released from hospital; Biden meets with Mexican president after border visitNR