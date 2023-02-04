S14E33Sat, Feb 4, 2023
Northeast US in the midst of deep freeze; US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon; Yale University honors 9-year-old girl reported to police over lanternfly project
NR | 02.04.23 | 20:20 | CC
20:44
Friday, Feb 03, 2023Pentagon continues to track Chinese balloon; White officer in Tyre Nichols arrest fired; Robin Roberts makes adventurous dive in New ZealandNR
20:51
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023Chinese spy balloon spotted over US: Officials; Murdaugh defense criticizes police investigation; House GOP vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs CommitteeNR
21:01
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023Memphis gathers to bid goodbye to Tyre Nichols; FBI search of Biden vacation home yields no documents; Biden, McCarthy meet at White HouseNR