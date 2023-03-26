S14E83Sun, Mar 26, 2023
Deadly tornado kills over 20 people; Philadelphia temporarily shuts water intake; Trump waits for possible indictment this week
NR | 03.26.23 | 20:25 | CC
18:20
Saturday, Mar 25, 2023Deadly tornado outbreak; 5 people still unaccounted for after PA factory explosion; Kremlin escalates nuclear rhetoricNR
20:15
Friday, Mar 24, 2023US retaliates with airstrikes after drone attack on American base in Syria; Hero scales burning home to rescue children from window; Dangerous tornado threat in southern USNR
20:19
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023Congress grills TikTok owners as lawmakers weigh ban; Parents of Michigan high school shooter will go to trial, judges rule; Dentist charged with poisoning wifeNR
20:10
Wednesday, Mar 22, 2023Students’ parents react to Denver school shooting: ‘I can’t take it anymore’; Man dangles from NYC skyscraper in standoff; Prosecutors delay grand jury meeting in Trump hush money caseNR
20:19
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023Trump may have broken law in handling classified docs: Sources; Video shows deputies on top of Irvo Otieno; Putin hosts Xi in RussiaNR
20:18
Monday, Mar 20, 2023Trump claims his arrest is imminent in hush money case; China’s Xi Jinping meets with Putin in Moscow; Student charged in deadly Texas high school shootingNR
20:13
Sunday, Mar 19, 2023New deals between UBS and Credit Suisse easing international banking crisis; Spectacular scene over northern California; America Strong: A mother credits daughter with saving her lifeNR
20:14
Saturday, Mar 18, 2023New audio of SVB head downplaying financial risk days before the bank's collapse; Trump claims he expects to be arrested; Putin defiant after arrest warrantNR
20:11
Friday, Mar 17, 2023ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin; Suspect arrested in alleged St. Pat's Day parade plot; Justice Department probing TikTok: SourcesNR
20:24
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023Major banks give $30B rescue package to struggling First Republic Bank; White House threatens to ban TikTok over data safety concerns; Inside the latest version of ChatGPTNR
20:24
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023US, Russia race to salvage downed drone; Stock tumble amid more bank turmoil; High stakes hearing could decide fate of abortion pillsNR
20:22
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023Powerful Nor'easter downs trees and powerlines; Pentagon: Russian fighter jet's collision with US drone shows 'unsafe airmanship'; DOJ, SEC launch separate probes into Silicon ValleyNR
18:29
Monday, Mar 13, 2023Biden reassures Americans that 'banking is safe'; Biden approves oil drilling plan in Alaska; NYC truck terror suspect sentenced to life in prisonNR
19:41
Sunday, Mar 12, 2023Rain continues to batter West Coast; Yellen: No bailout for Silicon Valley Bank; Mike Pence says Trump endangered his familyNR
19:50
Saturday, Mar 11, 202311 million people under flood alerts in California; New fallout from 2nd largest bank failure in US history; Oscars excitement builds in LANR
20:59
Friday, Mar 10, 2023California braces for flooding as multiple storms move across US; Regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank; 5 worshippers killed at Jehovah’s Witness hall in GermanyNR
20:34
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023Several people shot in Germany; Mexican cartel takes responsibility for kidnapping Americans; Officials investigating deaths following snowstormNR
20:15
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023AG Garland rebukes Louisville PD after DOJ probe findings; Fight breaks out between 2 passengers on flight; House panel probes COVID-19 originsNR
20:48
Tuesday, Mar 07, 20232 survivors, 2 killed in violent Mexico kidnapping; Suspect seen threatening passengers before attacking flight attendant; California braces for up to 5 more feet of snowNR