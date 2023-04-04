S14E92Tue, Apr 4, 2023
Trump arraigned on falsifying business records charges; Nashville shooting first responders speak out; Finland officially joins NATO
NR | 04.04.23 | 19:31 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:13
Monday, Apr 03, 2023Trump arrives in NYC alongside family ahead of arraignment; Residents reeling from tornado damage as new storm brews; Family of Stephen Smith exhumes his body for independent autopsyNR
20:04
Sunday, Apr 02, 2023Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday; Dangerous new storm threats; Deadly bomb attack in RussiaNR
20:00
Saturday, Apr 01, 2023Tornado outbreak leaves trail of destruction in deep South and Midwest; Former President Trump prepares for legal fight; Healthcare coverage may end for millions of low-income AmericansNR