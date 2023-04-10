S14E98Mon, Apr 10, 2023
4 killed, 9 injured in shooting at bank in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate ousted lawmaker; China warns it is 'ready to fight' if Taiwan moves toward independence
NR | 04.10.23 | 20:25 | CC
20:18
Sunday, Apr 09, 2023Pope Francis holds Easter services for thousands in St. Peter’s Square; Dozens of children returned to their Ukrainian families; 21-year-old wows the crowd during World Autism DayNR
20:02
Saturday, Apr 08, 2023Justice Department launches classified leaks probe; Battle lines drawn over the abortion pill, Mifepristone; Push to reinstate ousted Tennessee lawmakersNR
20:17
Friday, Apr 07, 2023Harris meets expelled Tennessee lawmakers; Judge suspends FDA approval of abortion drug; Millions gather to celebrate holy daysNR
20:12
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023Tennessee legislators expelled over gun control protest; White House shares Afghanistan reports with Congress; Rockets fired at Israel from LebanonNR
20:22
Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023Pence says he will comply with subpoena in Jan. 6 probe; Police body camera video shows fatal shooting of teen; Cash App founder killed in stabbingNR
19:31
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023Trump arraigned on falsifying business records charges; Nashville shooting first responders speak out; Finland officially joins NATONR
20:13
Monday, Apr 03, 2023Trump arrives in NYC alongside family ahead of arraignment; Residents reeling from tornado damage as new storm brews; Family of Stephen Smith exhumes his body for independent autopsyNR
20:04
Sunday, Apr 02, 2023Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday; Dangerous new storm threats; Deadly bomb attack in RussiaNR
20:00
Saturday, Apr 01, 2023Tornado outbreak leaves trail of destruction in deep South and Midwest; Former President Trump prepares for legal fight; Healthcare coverage may end for millions of low-income AmericansNR