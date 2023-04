20:09

Thursday, Apr 13, 2023 Air National guardsman arrested in classified docs leak; Justice Department to appeal abortion pill ruling; Suspect arrested in tech executive’s murder

20:19

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023 Mom of Louisville bank shooter warned police in 911 calls; Recycling plant owner ignored cleanup orders before fire: Officials; Leaked docs mention concerns over war in Ukraine

20:21

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023 Body camera footage from Louisville shooting released; Biden responds to abortion pill ruling; UPS driver goes viral with puppy pics

20:25

Monday, Apr 10, 2023 4 killed, 9 injured in shooting at bank in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate ousted lawmaker; China warns it is 'ready to fight' if Taiwan moves toward independence

20:18

Sunday, Apr 09, 2023 Pope Francis holds Easter services for thousands in St. Peter’s Square; Dozens of children returned to their Ukrainian families; 21-year-old wows the crowd during World Autism Day

20:02

Saturday, Apr 08, 2023 Justice Department launches classified leaks probe; Battle lines drawn over the abortion pill, Mifepristone; Push to reinstate ousted Tennessee lawmakers

20:17

Friday, Apr 07, 2023 Harris meets expelled Tennessee lawmakers; Judge suspends FDA approval of abortion drug; Millions gather to celebrate holy days

20:12

Thursday, Apr 06, 2023 Tennessee legislators expelled over gun control protest; White House shares Afghanistan reports with Congress; Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

20:22

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023 Pence says he will comply with subpoena in Jan. 6 probe; Police body camera video shows fatal shooting of teen; Cash App founder killed in stabbing

19:31

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023 Trump arraigned on falsifying business records charges; Nashville shooting first responders speak out; Finland officially joins NATO

20:13

Monday, Apr 03, 2023 Trump arrives in NYC alongside family ahead of arraignment; Residents reeling from tornado damage as new storm brews; Family of Stephen Smith exhumes his body for independent autopsy

20:04

Sunday, Apr 02, 2023 Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday; Dangerous new storm threats; Deadly bomb attack in Russia

20:00