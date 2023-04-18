S14E106Tue, Apr 18, 2023
Dominion, Fox reach $787M settlement in defamation suit; 1 dead in Manhattan parking garage collapse; Suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting in custody
NR | 04.18.23 | 20:26 | CC
20:25
Monday, Apr 17, 2023Black teen shot after going to wrong house to pick up siblings; US: China set up secret 'police station' in NYC; Violence in Sudan escalatesNR
20:07
Sunday, Apr 16, 2023Deadly sweet sixteen shooting; Dozens killed in battle for Sudan; Major abortion pill decision loomsNR
20:11
Saturday, Apr 15, 2023Growing fallout from leaked classified Pentagon materials; Body camera images released from police involved shooting in New Mexico; Nationwide protests over abortionNR
20:07
Friday, Apr 14, 2023Docs leak suspect Jack Teixeira makes 1st court appearance; Supreme Court issues administrative stay of abortion pill ruling; Suspect lured tech executive to stabbing death: ProsecutorsNR
20:09
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023Air National guardsman arrested in classified docs leak; Justice Department to appeal abortion pill ruling; Suspect arrested in tech executive’s murderNR
20:19
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023Mom of Louisville bank shooter warned police in 911 calls; Recycling plant owner ignored cleanup orders before fire: Officials; Leaked docs mention concerns over war in UkraineNR
20:21
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023Body camera footage from Louisville shooting released; Biden responds to abortion pill ruling; UPS driver goes viral with puppy picsNR
20:25
Monday, Apr 10, 20234 killed, 9 injured in shooting at bank in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate ousted lawmaker; China warns it is 'ready to fight' if Taiwan moves toward independenceNR
20:18
Sunday, Apr 09, 2023Pope Francis holds Easter services for thousands in St. Peter’s Square; Dozens of children returned to their Ukrainian families; 21-year-old wows the crowd during World Autism DayNR
20:02
Saturday, Apr 08, 2023Justice Department launches classified leaks probe; Battle lines drawn over the abortion pill, Mifepristone; Push to reinstate ousted Tennessee lawmakersNR
20:17
Friday, Apr 07, 2023Harris meets expelled Tennessee lawmakers; Judge suspends FDA approval of abortion drug; Millions gather to celebrate holy daysNR
20:12
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023Tennessee legislators expelled over gun control protest; White House shares Afghanistan reports with Congress; Rockets fired at Israel from LebanonNR
20:22
Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023Pence says he will comply with subpoena in Jan. 6 probe; Police body camera video shows fatal shooting of teen; Cash App founder killed in stabbingNR
19:31
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023Trump arraigned on falsifying business records charges; Nashville shooting first responders speak out; Finland officially joins NATONR
20:13
Monday, Apr 03, 2023Trump arrives in NYC alongside family ahead of arraignment; Residents reeling from tornado damage as new storm brews; Family of Stephen Smith exhumes his body for independent autopsyNR
20:04
Sunday, Apr 02, 2023Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday; Dangerous new storm threats; Deadly bomb attack in RussiaNR
20:00
Saturday, Apr 01, 2023Tornado outbreak leaves trail of destruction in deep South and Midwest; Former President Trump prepares for legal fight; Healthcare coverage may end for millions of low-income AmericansNR