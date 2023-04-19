Skip to Content
-
S14E107Wed, Apr 19, 2023
Man shot 2 cheerleaders after one mistakenly got in his car: Police; Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill ruling; South Sudan on the brink of famine after historic floods
NR | 04.19.23 | 20:24 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Wed, Apr 19, 2023