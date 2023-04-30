20:07

Friday, Apr 28, 2023 Over 25 killed in Russian missile attacks on Ukraine; Tornado warnings hit Texas; 3 soldiers killed when Army helicopters crash after training exercise

Thursday, Apr 27, 2023 Pentagon leak suspect requests release from detention; Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury; Britney Griner opens up about Russian detainment

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023 E. Jean Carroll takes stand in Trump suit; Biden dismisses age criticism over reelection; Jail escapee dead after standoff with cops

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023 Biden announces bid for reelection; Trump defamation trial gets underway; US urges Americans to leave Sudan amid deadly conflict

Monday, Apr 24, 2023 Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways; Biden readies re-election announcement; 9 teens shot at after prom party

Sunday, Apr 23, 2023 US Special Operations forces evacuate the American Embassy in Sudan; The urgent search for solutions on the spreading water crisis; America Strong: Cancer survivor completes run at the Boston Marathon

Saturday, Apr 22, 2023 Next steps in abortion pill battle; City of Antioch, police officers sued over alleged racist texts; New round of Western tanks sent to Ukraine

Friday, Apr 21, 2023 Supreme Court maintains abortion pill access; Fatal fuel tanker crash sparks massive blaze on major Connecticut bridge; Clashes continue in Sudan despite ceasefire announcement

Thursday, Apr 20, 2023 Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting; 3 fatalities reported in Oklahoma tornadoes; IRS whistleblower claims mishandling of Hunter Biden probe

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023 Man shot 2 cheerleaders after one mistakenly got in his car: Police; Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill ruling; South Sudan on the brink of famine after historic floods

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023 Dominion, Fox reach $787M settlement in defamation suit; 1 dead in Manhattan parking garage collapse; Suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting in custody

Monday, Apr 17, 2023 Black teen shot after going to wrong house to pick up siblings; US: China set up secret 'police station' in NYC; Violence in Sudan escalates

Sunday, Apr 16, 2023 Deadly sweet sixteen shooting; Dozens killed in battle for Sudan; Major abortion pill decision looms

Saturday, Apr 15, 2023 Growing fallout from leaked classified Pentagon materials; Body camera images released from police involved shooting in New Mexico; Nationwide protests over abortion

Friday, Apr 14, 2023 Docs leak suspect Jack Teixeira makes 1st court appearance; Supreme Court issues administrative stay of abortion pill ruling; Suspect lured tech executive to stabbing death: Prosecutors

Thursday, Apr 13, 2023 Air National guardsman arrested in classified docs leak; Justice Department to appeal abortion pill ruling; Suspect arrested in tech executive’s murder

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023 Mom of Louisville bank shooter warned police in 911 calls; Recycling plant owner ignored cleanup orders before fire: Officials; Leaked docs mention concerns over war in Ukraine

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023 Body camera footage from Louisville shooting released; Biden responds to abortion pill ruling; UPS driver goes viral with puppy pics

