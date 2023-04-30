S14E117Sun, Apr 30, 2023
More than 22 million people on alert for severe storms and flooding; Urgent manhunt for mass shooter in Texas; First Republic Bank on the brink of collapse
TV-PG | 04.30.23 | 20:10 | CC
20:07
Friday, Apr 28, 2023Over 25 killed in Russian missile attacks on Ukraine; Tornado warnings hit Texas; 3 soldiers killed when Army helicopters crash after training exerciseTV-PG
20:06
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023Pentagon leak suspect requests release from detention; Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury; Britney Griner opens up about Russian detainmentTV-PG
20:23
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023E. Jean Carroll takes stand in Trump suit; Biden dismisses age criticism over reelection; Jail escapee dead after standoff with copsTV-PG
20:25
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023Biden announces bid for reelection; Trump defamation trial gets underway; US urges Americans to leave Sudan amid deadly conflictTV-PG
20:26
Monday, Apr 24, 2023Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways; Biden readies re-election announcement; 9 teens shot at after prom partyNR
20:08
Sunday, Apr 23, 2023US Special Operations forces evacuate the American Embassy in Sudan; The urgent search for solutions on the spreading water crisis; America Strong: Cancer survivor completes run at the Boston MarathonNR
20:21
Saturday, Apr 22, 2023Next steps in abortion pill battle; City of Antioch, police officers sued over alleged racist texts; New round of Western tanks sent to UkraineNR
19:47
Friday, Apr 21, 2023Supreme Court maintains abortion pill access; Fatal fuel tanker crash sparks massive blaze on major Connecticut bridge; Clashes continue in Sudan despite ceasefire announcementNR
20:30
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting; 3 fatalities reported in Oklahoma tornadoes; IRS whistleblower claims mishandling of Hunter Biden probeNR
20:24
Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023Man shot 2 cheerleaders after one mistakenly got in his car: Police; Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill ruling; South Sudan on the brink of famine after historic floodsNR
20:26
Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023Dominion, Fox reach $787M settlement in defamation suit; 1 dead in Manhattan parking garage collapse; Suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting in custodyNR
20:25
Monday, Apr 17, 2023Black teen shot after going to wrong house to pick up siblings; US: China set up secret 'police station' in NYC; Violence in Sudan escalatesNR
20:07
Sunday, Apr 16, 2023Deadly sweet sixteen shooting; Dozens killed in battle for Sudan; Major abortion pill decision loomsNR
20:11
Saturday, Apr 15, 2023Growing fallout from leaked classified Pentagon materials; Body camera images released from police involved shooting in New Mexico; Nationwide protests over abortionNR
20:07
Friday, Apr 14, 2023Docs leak suspect Jack Teixeira makes 1st court appearance; Supreme Court issues administrative stay of abortion pill ruling; Suspect lured tech executive to stabbing death: ProsecutorsNR
20:09
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023Air National guardsman arrested in classified docs leak; Justice Department to appeal abortion pill ruling; Suspect arrested in tech executive’s murderNR
20:19
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023Mom of Louisville bank shooter warned police in 911 calls; Recycling plant owner ignored cleanup orders before fire: Officials; Leaked docs mention concerns over war in UkraineNR
20:21
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023Body camera footage from Louisville shooting released; Biden responds to abortion pill ruling; UPS driver goes viral with puppy picsNR
20:25
Monday, Apr 10, 20234 killed, 9 injured in shooting at bank in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate ousted lawmaker; China warns it is 'ready to fight' if Taiwan moves toward independenceNR