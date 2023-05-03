S14E120Wed, May 3, 2023
Multiple people shot in Atlanta medical facility; Russia claims Ukraine tried to kill Putin in drone attack; Fugitive Texas shooting suspect caught
TV-PG | 05.03.23 | 20:26 | CC
19:36
Tuesday, May 02, 20231,500 troops sent to US southern border ahead of expected migrant surge; Thousands of film and TV writers go on strike; California college town on edge after deadly stabbingsTV-PG
20:27
Monday, May 01, 2023First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan; Texas shooting suspect was deported 4 times: Source; Hundreds of thousands take to French streets to protest pension planTV-PG