S14E121Thu, May 4, 2023
Russia blames US for alleged drone attack on Kremlin; Former Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack; Ed Sheeran wins copyright case
TV-PG | 05.04.23 | 20:17 | CC
20:26
Wednesday, May 03, 2023Multiple people shot in Atlanta medical facility; Russia claims Ukraine tried to kill Putin in drone attack; Fugitive Texas shooting suspect caughtTV-PG
19:36
Tuesday, May 02, 20231,500 troops sent to US southern border ahead of expected migrant surge; Thousands of film and TV writers go on strike; California college town on edge after deadly stabbingsTV-PG
20:27
Monday, May 01, 2023First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan; Texas shooting suspect was deported 4 times: Source; Hundreds of thousands take to French streets to protest pension planTV-PG