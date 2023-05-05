Skip to Content
-
S14E122Fri, May 5, 2023
Trump deposition tape released in E. Jean Carroll case; Officials say surge at border as Title 42 end looms; NYC grand jury may probe subway death
TV-PG | 05.05.23 | 20:17 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Fri, May 5, 2023