S14E125Mon, May 8, 2023
Bystanders recount harrowing mass shooting at Texas mall; Suspect charged in deadly crash at Texas bus stop; Bill Gates speaks out on artificial intelligence
TV-PG | 05.08.23 | 20:27 | CC
Sunday, May 07, 2023Deadly shooting in Texas; Horrific car crash kills 7 people; Protests in NYC over death of Jordan NeelyTV-PG
Saturday, May 06, 2023Charles III crowned king; Ex-Marine who put homeless man in deadly chokehold releases statement; Ukraine claims Russian hypersonic missile shot downTV-PG
Friday, May 05, 2023Trump deposition tape released in E. Jean Carroll case; Officials say surge at border as Title 42 end looms; NYC grand jury may probe subway deathTV-PG
Thursday, May 04, 2023Russia blames US for alleged drone attack on Kremlin; Former Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack; Ed Sheeran wins copyright caseTV-PG
Wednesday, May 03, 2023Multiple people shot in Atlanta medical facility; Russia claims Ukraine tried to kill Putin in drone attack; Fugitive Texas shooting suspect caughtTV-PG
Tuesday, May 02, 20231,500 troops sent to US southern border ahead of expected migrant surge; Thousands of film and TV writers go on strike; California college town on edge after deadly stabbingsTV-PG
Monday, May 01, 2023First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan; Texas shooting suspect was deported 4 times: Source; Hundreds of thousands take to French streets to protest pension planTV-PG