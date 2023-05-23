Skip to Content
S14E140Tue, May 23, 2023
Man with swastika flag arrested for striking White House barrier: Sources; New York judge sets 2024 date for Trump case; America's plastic bag recycling stream under scrutiny
TV-PG | 05.23.23 | 20:15 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Tue, May 23, 2023