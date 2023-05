20:21

Monday, May 29, 2023 America pays tribute to its fallen heroes; 11-year-old shot by police officer after calling 911 speaks from Mississippi home; Iowa building collapse

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Biden speaks after striking tentative debt deal with McCarthy; Texas House lawmakers impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton; Central Florida beach scare

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Record-breaking holiday travel; McCarthy signals that debt ceiling deal is close; Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive expected to launch soon

Friday, May 26, 2023 Treasury sets new potential debt default deadline; 2 more Oathkeeper members sentenced for Jan. 6 riot; Passenger opens plane door mid flight

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for Jan. 6 role; Debt ceiling negotiators making progress: Biden; DeSantis Twitter campaign event fizzles

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83; Ron DeSantis announces 2024 presidential bid; White House crash suspect appears in court

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Man with swastika flag arrested for striking White House barrier: Sources; New York judge sets 2024 date for Trump case; America's plastic bag recycling stream under scrutiny

Monday, May 22, 2023 Idaho murder suspect 'stands silent' at arraignment; Biden, McCarthy meet to negotiate debt ceiling deal; Russia claims victory over Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Ukrainian president attends G-7 summit in Japan; NAACP issues warning ahead of DeSantis announcement; Florida teen overcomes challenges to become valedictorian

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Deadlock over the debt limit; Adidas to start selling 'Yeezy' sneakers inventory; America strong: The power of trying new foods

Friday, May 19, 2023 Biden says he will support joint training of Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-16s; Alleged government docs leaker ordered detained; Jim Brown, NFL hall of famer and activist, dies at 87.

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Suspect accused of leaking docs was previously warned: Prosecutors; Police release footage from New Mexico mass shooting; Disney cancels $1B Florida project

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Harry, Meghan pursued by paparazzi Spokesperson; NYC truck attacker sentenced to 8 life sentences; Parents protest NYC migrant housing plan

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 3 dead, 6 injured in 'random' New Mexico shooting; Man charged with hate crime for alleged attack on congressional staffers; DeSantis challenges Trump on abortion

Monday, May 15, 2023 3 civilians dead, 2 cops hurt in New Mexico shooting: Police; Report slams FBI for actions in 2016 Russia investigation; Congressman's staffers attacked by suspect with bat

Sunday, May 14, 2023 New storm threats across parts of the South; GM SUVs recalled due to faulty airbag inflators; Mother-daughter team fly to new heights

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Migrant crisis overwhelms US cities; DeSantis seeks support in Iowa; Tornado devastates Southern Texas

Friday, May 12, 2023 Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in murder of her 2 children; Subway chokehold suspect charged with manslaughter; Border towns brace for influx of migrants

