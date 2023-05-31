S14E148Wed, May 31, 2023
Debt deal packages makes its way through the House; Texas suspect eyed in up to 10 cold cases; Iowa building still too dangerous for search
TV-PG | 05.31.23 | 20:29 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:29
Tuesday, May 30, 20235 people unaccounted for after Iowa apartment collapse; Police looking for shooters who opened fire at Florida beach; Drones strike residential areas in MoscowTV-PG
20:21
Monday, May 29, 2023America pays tribute to its fallen heroes; 11-year-old shot by police officer after calling 911 speaks from Mississippi home; Iowa building collapseTV-PG
18:47
Sunday, May 28, 2023Biden speaks after striking tentative debt deal with McCarthy; Texas House lawmakers impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton; Central Florida beach scareTV-PG
20:13
Saturday, May 27, 2023Record-breaking holiday travel; McCarthy signals that debt ceiling deal is close; Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive expected to launch soonTV-PG
20:09
Friday, May 26, 2023Treasury sets new potential debt default deadline; 2 more Oathkeeper members sentenced for Jan. 6 riot; Passenger opens plane door mid flightTV-PG
18:39
Thursday, May 25, 2023Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for Jan. 6 role; Debt ceiling negotiators making progress: Biden; DeSantis Twitter campaign event fizzlesTV-PG
20:29
Wednesday, May 24, 2023Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83; Ron DeSantis announces 2024 presidential bid; White House crash suspect appears in courtTV-PG
20:15
Tuesday, May 23, 2023Man with swastika flag arrested for striking White House barrier: Sources; New York judge sets 2024 date for Trump case; America's plastic bag recycling stream under scrutinyTV-PG
20:28
Monday, May 22, 2023Idaho murder suspect 'stands silent' at arraignment; Biden, McCarthy meet to negotiate debt ceiling deal; Russia claims victory over Ukrainian city of BakhmutTV-PG
18:04
Sunday, May 21, 2023Ukrainian president attends G-7 summit in Japan; NAACP issues warning ahead of DeSantis announcement; Florida teen overcomes challenges to become valedictorianTV-PG
20:11
Saturday, May 20, 2023Deadlock over the debt limit; Adidas to start selling 'Yeezy' sneakers inventory; America strong: The power of trying new foodsTV-PG
20:16
Friday, May 19, 2023Biden says he will support joint training of Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-16s; Alleged government docs leaker ordered detained; Jim Brown, NFL hall of famer and activist, dies at 87.TV-PG
20:17
Thursday, May 18, 2023Suspect accused of leaking docs was previously warned: Prosecutors; Police release footage from New Mexico mass shooting; Disney cancels $1B Florida projectTV-PG
20:24
Wednesday, May 17, 2023Harry, Meghan pursued by paparazzi Spokesperson; NYC truck attacker sentenced to 8 life sentences; Parents protest NYC migrant housing planTV-PG
20:21
Tuesday, May 16, 20233 dead, 6 injured in 'random' New Mexico shooting; Man charged with hate crime for alleged attack on congressional staffers; DeSantis challenges Trump on abortionTV-PG
20:20
Monday, May 15, 20233 civilians dead, 2 cops hurt in New Mexico shooting: Police; Report slams FBI for actions in 2016 Russia investigation; Congressman's staffers attacked by suspect with batTV-PG
20:15
Sunday, May 14, 2023New storm threats across parts of the South; GM SUVs recalled due to faulty airbag inflators; Mother-daughter team fly to new heightsTV-PG
20:18
Saturday, May 13, 2023Migrant crisis overwhelms US cities; DeSantis seeks support in Iowa; Tornado devastates Southern TexasTV-PG
20:25
Friday, May 12, 2023Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in murder of her 2 children; Subway chokehold suspect charged with manslaughter; Border towns brace for influx of migrantsTV-PG