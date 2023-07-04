S14E182Tue, Jul 4, 2023
5 dead in Philadelphia mass shooting; Beachgoers under high alert following shark attacks shark attacks; 8-year-old starts trendy ice cream business
TV-PG | 07.04.23 | 20:25 | CC
19:41
Monday, Jul 03, 2023Severe weather threatens Fourth of July travel; Police continue manhunt for Baltimore mass shooting suspect; Israel launches large-scale raid on West BankTV-PG
20:04
Sunday, Jul 02, 2023Violent protests target French mayor’s home; Americans navigate chaotic holiday travel; California boy scout cleans up veterans memorialTV-PG
20:15
Saturday, Jul 01, 2023Trump pressured former Arizona governor in 2020 election: Sources; Violent protests continue across France; Baby adopted after found in ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’TV-PG