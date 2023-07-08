20:03

Friday, Jul 07, 2023 US to send cluster munitions to Ukraine; Earth reaches all time high temperature 4th day in a row; Burning cargo ship listing near port

20:10

Thursday, Jul 06, 2023 Deadly cargo ship fire still burning at New Jersey port; Earth reaches hottest day ever recorded 3 days in a row; Russia launches massive assault targeting civilians in Lviv

20:29

Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023 Victims' family seek answers after Philadelphia mass shooting; Secret Service test confirms cocaine was found at White House; 5 people bitten by sharks in 2 days off Long Island

20:25

Tuesday, Jul 04, 2023 5 dead in Philadelphia mass shooting; Beachgoers under high alert following shark attacks shark attacks; 8-year-old starts trendy ice cream business

19:41

Monday, Jul 03, 2023 Severe weather threatens Fourth of July travel; Police continue manhunt for Baltimore mass shooting suspect; Israel launches large-scale raid on West Bank

20:04

Sunday, Jul 02, 2023 Violent protests target French mayor’s home; Americans navigate chaotic holiday travel; California boy scout cleans up veterans memorial

20:15