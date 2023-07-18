20:25

Monday, Jul 17, 2023 Authorities search for baby, toddler swept away in flash flood; Gilgo Beach investigators hunt for clues after suspect's arrest; Putin vows response to Crimea Bridge attacks

Sunday, Jul 16, 2023 Five dead after family swept away in flood; How investigators cracked the Gilgo Beach murders; Major campaign shake-up in the race for the White House

Saturday, Jul 15, 2023 Suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders arrested, charged; ABC News exclusive with American military veteran back on Ukrainian soil; 4,000 beagles find their forever families

Friday, Jul 14, 2023 Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach killings; New video released in escaped inmate case; Hollywood shuts down as actors, writers strike

Thursday, Jul 13, 2023 Vermont braces for more rain after heavy flooding; Biden says 'no possibility' that Putin will win war in Ukraine; Boston rape suspect was questioned by police in 2008: DA

Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023 Authorities searching for driver in hit-and-run near National Mall; Record high temps hit 13 states; Biden stresses unity with Ukraine at NATO summit

Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023 'Catastrophic' flooding in Vermont prompts state of emergency; Multiple homes destroyed in California landslide; Zelenskyy slams lack of time frame for Ukraine NATO membership

Monday, Jul 10, 2023 Northeast under heavy flood emergency; Biden makes stop in London before high-stakes NATO summit; Northern lights visible in North America this week

Sunday, Jul 09, 2023 Concerns arise over U.S. plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine; 86 million under flood and heat alerts; Deadly New York City shooting rampage

Saturday, Jul 08, 2023 Funeral for former US interpreter as new surveillance video emerges; Malaria warning in the US; Billion-dollar lottery fever

Friday, Jul 07, 2023 US to send cluster munitions to Ukraine; Earth reaches all time high temperature 4th day in a row; Burning cargo ship listing near port

Thursday, Jul 06, 2023 Deadly cargo ship fire still burning at New Jersey port; Earth reaches hottest day ever recorded 3 days in a row; Russia launches massive assault targeting civilians in Lviv

Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023 Victims' family seek answers after Philadelphia mass shooting; Secret Service test confirms cocaine was found at White House; 5 people bitten by sharks in 2 days off Long Island

Tuesday, Jul 04, 2023 5 dead in Philadelphia mass shooting; Beachgoers under high alert following shark attacks shark attacks; 8-year-old starts trendy ice cream business

Monday, Jul 03, 2023 Severe weather threatens Fourth of July travel; Police continue manhunt for Baltimore mass shooting suspect; Israel launches large-scale raid on West Bank

Sunday, Jul 02, 2023 Violent protests target French mayor’s home; Americans navigate chaotic holiday travel; California boy scout cleans up veterans memorial

