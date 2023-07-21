S14E199Fri, Jul 21, 2023
Trump classified documents trial set for May 2024; Extreme heat continues to bake the country; Gilgo Beach suspect home probed
TV-PG | 07.21.23 | 20:27 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:21
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023Rising temperatures threaten Florida's coral reef; Jan. 6 grand jury hears from witness: Sources; Dozens injured as tornado strikes North CarolinaTV-PG
20:15
Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023New details into detained U.S. soldier in North Korea; Massive tornado touches down in North Carolina; Sources claim Trump target letter cites 3 statutesTV-PG
20:23
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023Special Council informs Trump that he's indicted in 2020 probe; US soldier detained in North Korea; Gilgo Beach murder investigation expands to South CarolinaTV-PG
20:25
Monday, Jul 17, 2023Authorities search for baby, toddler swept away in flash flood; Gilgo Beach investigators hunt for clues after suspect's arrest; Putin vows response to Crimea Bridge attacksTV-PG
20:12
Sunday, Jul 16, 2023Five dead after family swept away in flood; How investigators cracked the Gilgo Beach murders; Major campaign shake-up in the race for the White HouseTV-PG
19:59
Saturday, Jul 15, 2023Suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders arrested, charged; ABC News exclusive with American military veteran back on Ukrainian soil; 4,000 beagles find their forever familiesTV-PG
20:26
Friday, Jul 14, 2023Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach killings; New video released in escaped inmate case; Hollywood shuts down as actors, writers strikeTV-PG
20:04
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023Vermont braces for more rain after heavy flooding; Biden says 'no possibility' that Putin will win war in Ukraine; Boston rape suspect was questioned by police in 2008: DATV-PG
20:16
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023Authorities searching for driver in hit-and-run near National Mall; Record high temps hit 13 states; Biden stresses unity with Ukraine at NATO summitTV-PG
20:28
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023'Catastrophic' flooding in Vermont prompts state of emergency; Multiple homes destroyed in California landslide; Zelenskyy slams lack of time frame for Ukraine NATO membershipTV-PG
20:10
Monday, Jul 10, 2023Northeast under heavy flood emergency; Biden makes stop in London before high-stakes NATO summit; Northern lights visible in North America this weekTV-PG
20:35
Sunday, Jul 09, 2023Concerns arise over U.S. plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine; 86 million under flood and heat alerts; Deadly New York City shooting rampageTV-PG
20:03
Saturday, Jul 08, 2023Funeral for former US interpreter as new surveillance video emerges; Malaria warning in the US; Billion-dollar lottery feverTV-PG
20:03
Friday, Jul 07, 2023US to send cluster munitions to Ukraine; Earth reaches all time high temperature 4th day in a row; Burning cargo ship listing near portTV-PG
20:10
Thursday, Jul 06, 2023Deadly cargo ship fire still burning at New Jersey port; Earth reaches hottest day ever recorded 3 days in a row; Russia launches massive assault targeting civilians in LvivTV-PG
20:29
Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023Victims' family seek answers after Philadelphia mass shooting; Secret Service test confirms cocaine was found at White House; 5 people bitten by sharks in 2 days off Long IslandTV-PG
20:25
Tuesday, Jul 04, 20235 dead in Philadelphia mass shooting; Beachgoers under high alert following shark attacks shark attacks; 8-year-old starts trendy ice cream businessTV-PG
19:41
Monday, Jul 03, 2023Severe weather threatens Fourth of July travel; Police continue manhunt for Baltimore mass shooting suspect; Israel launches large-scale raid on West BankTV-PG
20:04
Sunday, Jul 02, 2023Violent protests target French mayor’s home; Americans navigate chaotic holiday travel; California boy scout cleans up veterans memorialTV-PG