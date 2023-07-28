Skip to Content
S14E206Fri, Jul 28, 2023
New Trump indictment reveals additional allegations in government docs case; Police K9 attack victim speaks out; Bronny James 911 call released
TV-PG | 07.28.23 | 20:18 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Fri, Jul 28, 2023