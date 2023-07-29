20:18

Friday, Jul 28, 2023 New Trump indictment reveals additional allegations in government docs case; Police K9 attack victim speaks out; Bronny James 911 call released

20:21

Thursday, Jul 27, 2023 Trump lawyers meet with special counsel over Jan. 6 probe; Missing Arizona teen found safe after 4 years; Mitch McConnell back on Capitol Hill

20:27

Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023 Judge defers Hunter Biden's plea deal; Manhattan crane partially collapses; Kevin Spacey acquitted in London sex abuse trial

20:21

Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023 Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC; Ocean temperatures off Florida top 100 degrees; American freed from Russia in prisoner swap hurt while fighting in Ukraine

20:27

Monday, Jul 24, 2023 Deadly heat wave expands to Midwest; Vacationers flee wildfires in Greece; Gilgo Beach investigators dig up suspect's backyard

20:03

Sunday, Jul 23, 2023 Sun, Jul 23, 2023

19:19

Saturday, Jul 22, 2023 80 million Americans under heat alert; Deadly wildfires scorch Greece; Black history education battle in Florida

20:27

Friday, Jul 21, 2023 Trump classified documents trial set for May 2024; Extreme heat continues to bake the country; Gilgo Beach suspect home probed

20:21

Thursday, Jul 20, 2023 Rising temperatures threaten Florida's coral reef; Jan. 6 grand jury hears from witness: Sources; Dozens injured as tornado strikes North Carolina

20:15

Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023 New details into detained U.S. soldier in North Korea; Massive tornado touches down in North Carolina; Sources claim Trump target letter cites 3 statutes

20:23

Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023 Special Council informs Trump that he's indicted in 2020 probe; US soldier detained in North Korea; Gilgo Beach murder investigation expands to South Carolina

20:25

Monday, Jul 17, 2023 Authorities search for baby, toddler swept away in flash flood; Gilgo Beach investigators hunt for clues after suspect's arrest; Putin vows response to Crimea Bridge attacks

20:12

Sunday, Jul 16, 2023 Five dead after family swept away in flood; How investigators cracked the Gilgo Beach murders; Major campaign shake-up in the race for the White House

19:59

Saturday, Jul 15, 2023 Suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders arrested, charged; ABC News exclusive with American military veteran back on Ukrainian soil; 4,000 beagles find their forever families

20:26

Friday, Jul 14, 2023 Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach killings; New video released in escaped inmate case; Hollywood shuts down as actors, writers strike

20:04

Thursday, Jul 13, 2023 Vermont braces for more rain after heavy flooding; Biden says 'no possibility' that Putin will win war in Ukraine; Boston rape suspect was questioned by police in 2008: DA

20:16

Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023 Authorities searching for driver in hit-and-run near National Mall; Record high temps hit 13 states; Biden stresses unity with Ukraine at NATO summit

20:28

Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023 'Catastrophic' flooding in Vermont prompts state of emergency; Multiple homes destroyed in California landslide; Zelenskyy slams lack of time frame for Ukraine NATO membership

20:10