S14E208Sun, Jul 30, 2023
American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti; Trump super PAC spends more than $40 million on legal fees; Summer camp for adults and children with disabilities
TV-PG | 07.30.23 | 19:59 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:07
Saturday, Jul 29, 2023Scary amusement park mishaps across country; Former President Donald Trump back on campaign trail; Severe weather threat in the NortheastTV-PG
20:18
Friday, Jul 28, 2023New Trump indictment reveals additional allegations in government docs case; Police K9 attack victim speaks out; Bronny James 911 call releasedTV-PG
20:21
Thursday, Jul 27, 2023Trump lawyers meet with special counsel over Jan. 6 probe; Missing Arizona teen found safe after 4 years; Mitch McConnell back on Capitol HillTV-PG
20:27
Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023Judge defers Hunter Biden's plea deal; Manhattan crane partially collapses; Kevin Spacey acquitted in London sex abuse trialTV-PG
20:21
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC; Ocean temperatures off Florida top 100 degrees; American freed from Russia in prisoner swap hurt while fighting in UkraineTV-PG
20:27
Monday, Jul 24, 2023Deadly heat wave expands to Midwest; Vacationers flee wildfires in Greece; Gilgo Beach investigators dig up suspect's backyardTV-PG
20:03
Sunday, Jul 23, 2023Sun, Jul 23, 2023TV-PG
19:19
Saturday, Jul 22, 202380 million Americans under heat alert; Deadly wildfires scorch Greece; Black history education battle in FloridaTV-PG
20:27
Friday, Jul 21, 2023Trump classified documents trial set for May 2024; Extreme heat continues to bake the country; Gilgo Beach suspect home probedTV-PG
20:21
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023Rising temperatures threaten Florida's coral reef; Jan. 6 grand jury hears from witness: Sources; Dozens injured as tornado strikes North CarolinaTV-PG
20:15
Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023New details into detained U.S. soldier in North Korea; Massive tornado touches down in North Carolina; Sources claim Trump target letter cites 3 statutesTV-PG
20:23
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023Special Council informs Trump that he's indicted in 2020 probe; US soldier detained in North Korea; Gilgo Beach murder investigation expands to South CarolinaTV-PG
20:25
Monday, Jul 17, 2023Authorities search for baby, toddler swept away in flash flood; Gilgo Beach investigators hunt for clues after suspect's arrest; Putin vows response to Crimea Bridge attacksTV-PG
20:12
Sunday, Jul 16, 2023Five dead after family swept away in flood; How investigators cracked the Gilgo Beach murders; Major campaign shake-up in the race for the White HouseTV-PG
19:59
Saturday, Jul 15, 2023Suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders arrested, charged; ABC News exclusive with American military veteran back on Ukrainian soil; 4,000 beagles find their forever familiesTV-PG
20:26
Friday, Jul 14, 2023Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach killings; New video released in escaped inmate case; Hollywood shuts down as actors, writers strikeTV-PG
20:04
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023Vermont braces for more rain after heavy flooding; Biden says 'no possibility' that Putin will win war in Ukraine; Boston rape suspect was questioned by police in 2008: DATV-PG
20:16
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023Authorities searching for driver in hit-and-run near National Mall; Record high temps hit 13 states; Biden stresses unity with Ukraine at NATO summitTV-PG
20:28
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023'Catastrophic' flooding in Vermont prompts state of emergency; Multiple homes destroyed in California landslide; Zelenskyy slams lack of time frame for Ukraine NATO membershipTV-PG