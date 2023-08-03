Skip to Content
S14E212Thu, Aug 3, 2023
Trump pleads not guilty to conspiring to overturn 2020 election; 2 US Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China; 2 people found dead in Rio Grande
TV-PG | 08.03.23 | 20:29 | CC
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Thu, Aug 3, 2023