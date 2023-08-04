S14E213Fri, Aug 4, 2023
PlayStation giveaway sparks mayhem in NYC: Police; Trump hits campaign trail as legal challenges mount; Authorities ID additional victim in Gilgo murders probe
TV-PG | 08.04.23 | 20:30 | CC
20:29
Thursday, Aug 03, 2023Trump pleads not guilty to conspiring to overturn 2020 election; 2 US Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China; 2 people found dead in Rio GrandeTV-PG
20:02
Wednesday, Aug 02, 2023Scare at Capitol over active shooter 911 call; Woman escapes alleged kidnapper from homemade cinderblock cell; Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to deathTV-PG
20:23
Tuesday, Aug 01, 2023Trump indicted on charges related to efforts to overturn 2020 election; Gilgo Beach suspect appears in court as estranged wife speaks out; Drone strikes Moscow building for 2nd timeTV-PG